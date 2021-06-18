Panhandle U10 lacrosse team remains undefeated heading into weekend tournament

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Panhandle U10 lacrosse team, the Flat Hatters, are undefeated and preparing for their next tournament this weekend.

Four rec lacrosse teams from 30A, Niceville, Gulf Breeze and Navarre combined this summer to create one panhandle powerhouse travel team, a U10 squad called the Flat Hatters.

Flat Hatters player Aidan Hall says that their team coming together was something that they always wanted.

“We’re all on various teams, and we were like, we all wish we were on the same team, and like our wish came true, like now we’re like, we used to be like enemies, but now we’re best friends,” Hall said.

In the previous two weekends, the team competed in the Florida Summer Face Off in Orlando and the Tampa Summer Jam. And after the two tournaments, head coach, Dusty Hall, says the team is undefeated.

“To put this in perspective, last year when we went to the tournament, we won one game and we lost four,” Hall said. “We’re undefeated so far after 11 games, so we’re really proud of them.”

“Our team is playing a lot well, we have a good face off guy, we have some good middies and good defenders and it’s like when they all finally started working together, it was like magic, like we all just started playing really well,” Aiden Hall said.

The team is coached by mostly parents who are all volunteers, and every player is from the four panhandle communities. So the Florida’s new U10 juggernaut is completely grass roots.

“Again, it’s very different when you go to a place like Tampa for example, we have four teams to pick from and they have 25,” Coach Hall said. “You go to Miami, it’s the same story.”

The flat hatters will head to Jacksonville this weekend for the Fathers Day Invitational and assistant coach, Brent MacDonald says they’re ready for the competition.

“We’re going back there, again as defending champs again now, hopefully for the third weekend in a row, and their ready to go, I feel like they’re ready to play,” MacDonald said.