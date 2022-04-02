PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Over a dozen Panhandle track and field teams competed in the annual Marlin invitation hosted by Arnold at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Saturday.

Many athletes broke their personal records, including Arnold senior Chloe Rook, who took first place and beat her 1600M time by 10 whole seconds.

“The mile is my race like I said and my senior year I wanted to get down into the five’s and so now that I’m actually seeing those results after all the training it’s really nice,” Rook said. “And I’m really hoping that I keep dropping PRs to go to districts and then regionals and hopefully see where I go from there.”

Another long-distance runner who took first place and set his own PR was Mosley senior Eli Holbrook, and he said he is now just two seconds off from earning the college scholarship he’s chasing.

“I just want to run at the next level,” Holbrook said. “Everything I’ve been pushing into it, I feel like I’ve put in so much work, and to run at that next level is what all this work is for so I’ve got to hit these times so I can get there.”

The Florida high school track and field regular season will wrap up in the next couple of weeks with District meets beginning on April 18.