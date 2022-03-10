SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – Hundreds of athletes from all across the Panhandle competed in the Bozeman Invitational track and field meet on Thursday.

Bozeman track and field coach, Josh Wright, said the meet was a lot of fun and a major success.

“The coaches all work together and we have some first-class kids here in the Panhandle, Wright said. “So, this year we were worried about the weather, we were cautious and optimistic about the fires and the weather and we got through it. We had the faith and it’s been a great day, it’s been a great day to run, I’ve had some good marks and records out here and the coaches, I’m sure they’ll tell you the same thing, they’ve enjoyed themselves today.”