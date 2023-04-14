SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton High School athletic program is continuing to build its reputation as one of the strongest in the Panhandle.

The Seahawks have had two district champions this week alone, with girls tennis and boys lacrosse winning the title.

The South Walton boys basketball team and boys lacrosse teams won their first district championships ever this semester.

The high school opened in 2002, starting as a Class 1A athletic program and growing to a much larger Class 4A program where they compete now.

South Walton Athletic Director Phil Tisa said it’s been great to watch the young program develop.

“We just now have an alma mater,” Tisa said. “So, taking that and building that into the culture that we continue to build is I mean, it really it hits me in the heart, you know, it’s special.”

Tisa said his secret to ensuring the Seahawk’s success lies in the hiring process of coaches and their want to stay long-term in Santa Rosa Beach.

“I think a lot of that success really revolves around consistency,” Tisa said. “You know, getting high-quality coaches and keeping them here is important.”

The South Walton baseball team is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in Florida. The program boasts some of the nicest facilities in the state, with a new field built two years ago.

“You know, it’s still the Field of Dreams,” Tisa said. “You know, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ kind of thing.”

South Walton had the highest cumulative score out of all local high school sports in the FHSAA annual Sunshine Cup All-Sports Awards in 2021-2022.

The high school is well on its well to another outstanding score for this school year and Tisa said his job has become easy with all the athletes and coaches doing the heavy lifting.

“It’s hard to call it work, it’s a passion,” Tisa said. To get to see them have success and get the things that they deserve. It’s really special for me.”