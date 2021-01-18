Panhandle JUCO teams ranked high in NJCAA Region 8 Coaches’ Polls

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The NJCAA Region 8 Coaches’ Polls were released on Monday morning and a few Panhandle teams are ranked high coming into the season.
NJCAA Region 8 Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1.
|Tallahassee (6)
|27-6
|125
|2
|2.
|Gulf Coast State (3)
|24-7
|109
|5
|3.
|Florida SouthWestern (1)
|29-2
|106
|1
|4.
|Eastern Florida State
|22-11
|83
|6
|5.
|Northwest Florida State (1)
|12-16
|62
|—
|6.
|Chipola
|18-10
|50
|—
|7.
|Polk State
|21-10
|41
|10
|8.
|Indian River State
|22-8
|36
|4
|9.
|St. Petersburg
|14-17
|34
|—
|10.
|State College of Florida
|21-12
|33
|8
NJCAA Region 8 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1.
|Northwest Florida State (12)
|27-4
|139
|1
|2.
|Chipola (2)
|21-7
|122
|3
|3.
|Gulf Coast State
|23-5
|104
|2
|4.
|Florida SouthWestern
|24-7
|99
|4t
|5.
|Eastern Florida State
|23-7
|71
|4t
|6.
|Tallahassee
|12-14
|57
|—
|7.
|Daytona State
|18-12
|44
|8
|8.
|Miami Dade
|20-12
|41
|9
|9.
|Pensacola State
|16-14
|39
|10
|10
|Santa Fe
|19-11
|22
|6
NJCAA Region 8 Volleyball Coaches’ Poll (Division II)
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1.
|Gulf Coast State (5)
|23-8
|50
|1
|2.
|St. Johns River State
|22-9
|44
|2
|3.
|Lake-Sumter State
|7-12
|37
|5
|4.
|Pasco-Hernando State
|11-15
|36
|4
|5.
|South Florida State
|11-9
|34
|3
|6.
|Florida Gateway
|10-26
|20
|6