Panhandle JUCO teams ranked high in NJCAA Region 8 Coaches’ Polls

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The NJCAA Region 8 Coaches’ Polls were released on Monday morning and a few Panhandle teams are ranked high coming into the season.

NJCAA Region 8 Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll

RankTeamRecordPtsPvs
1.Tallahassee (6)27-61252
2.Gulf Coast State (3)24-71095
3.Florida SouthWestern (1)29-21061
4.Eastern Florida State22-11836
5.Northwest Florida State (1)12-1662
6.Chipola18-1050
7.Polk State21-104110
8.Indian River State22-8364
9.St. Petersburg14-1734
10.State College of Florida21-12338

NJCAA Region 8 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll

RankTeamRecordPtsPvs
1.Northwest Florida State (12)27-41391
2.Chipola (2)21-71223
3.Gulf Coast State23-51042
4.Florida SouthWestern24-7994t
5.Eastern Florida State23-7714t
6.Tallahassee12-1457
7.Daytona State18-12448
8.Miami Dade20-12419
9.Pensacola State16-143910
10Santa Fe19-11226

NJCAA Region 8 Volleyball Coaches’ Poll (Division II)

RankTeamRecordPtsPvs
1.Gulf Coast State (5)23-8501
2.St. Johns River State22-9442
3.Lake-Sumter State7-12375
4.Pasco-Hernando State11-15364
5.South Florida State11-9343
6.Florida Gateway10-26206

