Panhandle JUCO baseball players selected in MLB Draft

(WMBB) – The MLB Draft finished up it’s third and final day on Tueday and some Panhandle JUCO players were taken off the board in the last rounds.

Chipola’s Andrew Baker was drafted in the 11th round as the 325th overall pick by the Phillies.

Chipola’s Andrew Moore taken in the 14th round by the Mariners as the 414th pick.

Chipola’s Luis Guerrero was drafted in the 17th round as the 496th overall pick by the Red Sox.

Then Chipola’s Jaylen Nowlin was taken at the 579th overall pick in the 19th round by the Twins.

Two Northwest Florida players were picked in the fifth and sixth rounds by the same team on Monday.

Thomas Farr and Justice Thompson are both going to the Reds, Farr the 150th overall pick and Thompson the 180th overall pick.

Then Raiders player Conor Angel was picked on Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 15th round as the 461st overall pick.