Panhandle football teams participate in spiritual 7-on-7 tournament

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Six Panhandle high school football teams got another chance to get out on the field on Thursday and play some 7-on-7, but this one was a little different than the rest because the focus of it wasn’t just on football.

Freeport hosted the teams at their field and not only did the Bulldogs participate, but so did Port St. Joe, Bozeman, Arnold, Walton and Chipley too.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or FCA, put on the whole thing for them, so the event was bigger than just the game.

“Camps are part of the FCA strategy to be able to reach our kids in our schools and coaches and impact our community. In the summertime, we have the chance to do a lot of these camps right here, bring communities together, but also present the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Kez McCorvey, a multi-area director for FCA, said.

All the Panhandle coaches at the event said they appreciate what the organization does for their athletes.

“The FCA is a wonderful thing. What they do is tremendous, the outreach is pouring out, and they’re all about saving lives. And if we can just reach one, two, or I hope maybe a hundred today, than I hope God will bless this tournament, keep everybody safe, and we’ll try to keep winning people for Christ,” White said.

The 7-on-7 competition was good as well, as the teams participated in pool play in the morning and then a tournament in the afternoon, which Port St. Joe won.

Even though a winner was crowned, 7-on-7 is still just a lot of fun for all the teams involved.

“The guys love 7 on 7, but I mean we are gonna run the football, and we are gonna play very physical and very strong, and we are gonna throw it when we need to and do a lot of play action pass, but the kids love it, they like to fly around and have fun and just compete,” White said.

Teams can officially start practice on August 2 and the first week of games start on August 27.