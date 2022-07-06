PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end, Janarius Robinson is hosting his “Win Within” football and cheer camp on Saturday.

The Bay High School and Florida State Alum grew up in Panama City and accomplished his childhood goal of playing in college and the NFL.

The “Win Within” foundation was founded following Hurricane Michael and focuses on community service through youth camps, school supply drives, leadership development and more.

Over a dozen college and NFL players are set to help lead this Saturday. They have already announced four Florida State Seminoles, one Kansas City Chief player and one Los Angeles Chargers player.

The camp is for young boys and girls in 1st-8th grade. Robinson said he was excited to have the camp in Panama City, not only because it’s his home town, but because Panama City encourages these types of events.

“It’s hungry for events and things like that,” Robinson said. “Just to get the kids active and involved in specific things. Just teaming up with my foundation and like I said ultimately just pouring it back into the community with the things that we need. It really means a lot and you know as long as I can, I will continue to do that just to pour into this city and dedicate something to look forward to whether that’s like I said football camps, backpack drives or just the community in general.”

The “Win Within” camp will be held this Saturday at Bay High School’s Tommy Oliver Stadium 10 a.m.-2p.m.