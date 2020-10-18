Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Panhandle Cross Country Championship held in Panama City

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panhandle Cross Country Championship was held in Panama City on Saturday at Majette Park.

Arnold was the host team for the meet.

South Walton’s girls team came out on top on the day. Ava Flaherty led the team, placing third overall with a time of 19:47.80.

Here are the full team results for the girls race:

  1. South Walton- 44
  2. Niceville-70
  3. Wakulla- 76
  4. Choctawhatchee- 77
  5. Fort Walton Beach- 152
  6. North Bay Haven- 173
  7. Community Christian School- 191
  8. Crestview- 207
  9. Florida High School- 221
  10. Bay- 292
  11. Paxton School- 350
  12. Rutherford- 361
  13. Chipley- 362
  14. Marianna- 400
  15. Wewahitchka- 411

The Niceville Eagles won for the boys division. Parker Nunley led the team coming in at six overall with a time of 17:07.30.

Here are the full team results for the boys:

  1. Niceville- 41
  2. Choctawhatchee- 42
  3. South Walton- 87
  4. Crestview- 142
  5. Arnold- 152
  6. Wakulla- 160
  7. North Bay Haven- 236
  8. Community Christian School- 248
  9. Mosley- 257
  10. Florida High- 259
  11. Marianna- 319
  12. Paxton- 349
  13. Wewahitchka- 354
  14. Bay- 379
  15. Rutherford- 427

Next up for area cross country teams are district meets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story