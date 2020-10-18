Panhandle Cross Country Championship held in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panhandle Cross Country Championship was held in Panama City on Saturday at Majette Park.
Arnold was the host team for the meet.
South Walton’s girls team came out on top on the day. Ava Flaherty led the team, placing third overall with a time of 19:47.80.
Here are the full team results for the girls race:
- South Walton- 44
- Niceville-70
- Wakulla- 76
- Choctawhatchee- 77
- Fort Walton Beach- 152
- North Bay Haven- 173
- Community Christian School- 191
- Crestview- 207
- Florida High School- 221
- Bay- 292
- Paxton School- 350
- Rutherford- 361
- Chipley- 362
- Marianna- 400
- Wewahitchka- 411
The Niceville Eagles won for the boys division. Parker Nunley led the team coming in at six overall with a time of 17:07.30.
Here are the full team results for the boys:
- Niceville- 41
- Choctawhatchee- 42
- South Walton- 87
- Crestview- 142
- Arnold- 152
- Wakulla- 160
- North Bay Haven- 236
- Community Christian School- 248
- Mosley- 257
- Florida High- 259
- Marianna- 319
- Paxton- 349
- Wewahitchka- 354
- Bay- 379
- Rutherford- 427
Next up for area cross country teams are district meets.