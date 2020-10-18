Panhandle Cross Country Championship held in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panhandle Cross Country Championship was held in Panama City on Saturday at Majette Park.

Arnold was the host team for the meet.

South Walton’s girls team came out on top on the day. Ava Flaherty led the team, placing third overall with a time of 19:47.80.

Here are the full team results for the girls race:

South Walton- 44 Niceville-70 Wakulla- 76 Choctawhatchee- 77 Fort Walton Beach- 152 North Bay Haven- 173 Community Christian School- 191 Crestview- 207 Florida High School- 221 Bay- 292 Paxton School- 350 Rutherford- 361 Chipley- 362 Marianna- 400 Wewahitchka- 411

The Niceville Eagles won for the boys division. Parker Nunley led the team coming in at six overall with a time of 17:07.30.

Here are the full team results for the boys:

Niceville- 41 Choctawhatchee- 42 South Walton- 87 Crestview- 142 Arnold- 152 Wakulla- 160 North Bay Haven- 236 Community Christian School- 248 Mosley- 257 Florida High- 259 Marianna- 319 Paxton- 349 Wewahitchka- 354 Bay- 379 Rutherford- 427

Next up for area cross country teams are district meets.