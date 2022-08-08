VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panhandle community has rallied in support of Vernon High School as they mourn the loss of Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, Trey Pike.

Pike, 36, was killed in a boating accident near the Bailey Bridge in Bay County on Saturday evening.

Pike took over the Yellowjackets football program this summer after former coach, Gerald Tranquille, took the head coaching position at his high school alma mater, Liberty County.

Tranquille sat down Monday afternoon to reflect the life of his best friend and said he was so much more than a football coach.

“He was the Yin to my Yang, I was the more calm one, I could be that as a head coach because of him,” Tranquille said. “He called me ‘My Haitian brother,’ a lot of people don’t know that about me but he was an island guy, he always wanted to be down by the islands and we connected in that way.

“He was just always around my family, my boys loved him, my wife, he called my wife ‘sister,’ he’d tell you we were his family. He was ‘Uncle Trey’ to my kids, we were just close, he was more than a coach, more than an assistant, he was truly my brother,” Tranquille said.

Vernon High School will hold a community day with their athletic teams this week in support of Coach Pike.