Panhandle coaches and athletes await FHSAA decision about fall sports

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– High school coaches around the state are anxiously awaiting Friday’s FHSAA Board of Directors meeting.

“Come up with a plan so we can get something done,” said North Bay Haven head football coach Andy Siegal.

There are a few options on the table for the upcoming fall seasons.

One is to start on Aug. 24, which is the date the board voted on during its last meeting.

A second is to move fall sports back to Nov. 30.

A third option is for the seasons to start on Oct. 12 if it is safe to do so according to the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee’s recommendations. If it’s not, the season could be pushed back further under the third option.

“If it’s going ahead guys we’re going Aug. 24th then we already know what we’re doing if it’s November 30 we’ll give these kids a couple days off… if it’s whatever we’ll do whatever,” Siegal said.

The charter school is not the only campus where students are hoping to play this season. Bay District athletes have joined the #WeWantToPlay movement on social media.

Bay District School Director of Operations Josh Balkom said he understands the desire to compete, but ultimately the decision is up to the FHSAA and the local medical community.

“I hope that things work out, that we can get them back on the field in a safe manner competing against some other teams they deserve that,” Balkom said.

The FHSAA Board of Directors meeting is set for Friday at 10 a.m. ET in Gainesville.