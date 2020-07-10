Panhandle athletic directors weigh in on potential fall sports seasons

(WMBB)– The FHSAA Fall Sports Task Force held a third meeting on Thursday night. The potential plan that the group has discussed, which would include four divisions with different start dates, has area athletic directors talking.

Arnold Athletic Director Rick Green is noting how members of the task force want to leave decisions up to the school districts.

“I think if we’re waiting on FHSAA, we’re going to be waiting for next year because I think they’re going to leave it up to the school districts,” Green said.

One concern he has right now is that Bay District Schools are still in phase two of its summer workout guidelines.

Under that phase, fall sport games couldn’t be played as normal. However, he thinks there should be seasons if it can happen safely.

“If we can play sports and do it safely, we need to play just like we need to come to school these kids need that,” Green said.

Wewahitchka Athletic Director and FHSAA board member, Bobby Johns, also thinks games should be played.

“If we can play five games that’s five more than none,” Johns said.

Johns said Gulf County Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton has been proactive from the start and has said athletes need to be on courts and fields.

“We need our kids active and we need our hands on our kids,” Johns said.

Johns said there was a car accident involving two Port St. Joe baseball players during the shut down that wouldn’t have happened if they would’ve been at baseball practice which was canceled.

Johns said the FHSAA Board of Directors is currently trying to figure out when they can meet via Zoom video conference. He anticipates it will be the week of July 20, but there is not date set in stone.