Panhandle All-Star basketball games set for April 24th at Bay High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The best basketball players in the Panhandle will go head to head against each other on April 24 in two All-Star games.

There will be a girls and boys all-star game, with the East team going against a West team.

The East teams are made up of players from Bay, Jackson, Walton and Holmes County, while the West teams made up of players from schools like Choctaw, Crestview, Fort Walton Beach and Niceville.

The East boys team coach will be Poplar Springs head boys basketball coach Jared Owen. The East girls team coach will be Ponce De Leon’s head girls basketball coach Brad Alford.

Bay High School’s head boys basketball coach Rusty Cook said it was important for them to make sure these games happened this year for the kids.

“It wasn’t even really a question to us. We knew it wasn’t going to happen for the kids, and it’s about the kids. So regardless of how it was gonna get done, or what the logistics are, we made a decision that we are gonna make this happen one way or another. It’s a big thing for those kids, some of these kids will never play basketball again so this is a big game for them,” Cook said.

The players on each team will be made up of the best senior players from the year. Cook said it was hard to choose the final rosters from all the talent in the area this season.

“The 2021 seniors have been through a lot, most of these kids had one full year of high school in their freshman year, and then the Hurricane, then the pandemic, so we feel like they deserve this opportunity to be recognized. For all the hard things they’ve been through we want to give them something positive if we can,” Cook said.

The games will be held at Bay High School’s gym on April 24. The girls game will tip off at 11 a.m. and the boys game at 1 p.m.