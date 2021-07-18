Panama City’s Valarie Solorio crowned wrestling champion at Fargo Nationals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rising Mosley sophomore, Valarie Solorio, made history on Sunday as she became the first wrestler from Bay County to ever win the Fargo national wrestling tournament.

Solorio dominated her competition going 4-0 in the 94 pound weight class of the 16U tournament.

She wrestled her freshman year at Arnold, and would have been the first girl from north Florida to qualify for the FHSAA states, but an injury kept here from doing so.

Solorio became the first wrestler, male or female, from Bay County to place at the Fargo national tournament.

We will have Solorio’s reaction to making history on News 13 Sports on Monday.