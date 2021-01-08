Panama City Swim Team’s Kenzi Cook signs to Rollins College

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)— Panama City Swim Team swimmer Kenzi Cook signed to continue the sport at Rollins College in Winter Park next season.

“I decided to go to Rollins College because it’s an excellent opportunity for me both academically and athletically to achieve exactly what I want in the future,” Cook said.

A signing ceremony was held for Cook, who is a senior at Niceville High School, on Friday afternoon, at the Frank Brown Park Aquatic Center.

Tsunamis swim coach Brian Haddad said Cook’s dedication to perfecting her technique and training set her apart.

“To swim at a collegiate level, you’ve really got to have attention to detail, and want to improve a lot of different things with your swimming, and she’s really, really good at that,” Haddad said.

Cook plans to study political science in college, she hopes to go on to law school and become a lawyer and politician.