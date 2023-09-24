PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some of the top swimmers from the Southeast competed in the annual Speedo Beach Blast.

Around 500 athletes from four states including Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi. 85 athletes from the Panama City Swim Team competed in the three-day event.

Panama City swim team board of directors president Brian Stahl the athletes train for countless hours each week to compete for just 30 seconds.

“We’re a year-round swim team, so these athletes train between four and six days a week, between an hour to 3 hours a day,” Stahl said. “They are they are putting in a lot of work.”