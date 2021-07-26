Panama City Swim Team breaks team records at Southeastern Swimming Championships in Nashville

(WMBB) – Sixteen members of the Panama City Swim Team competed in the Southeastern Swimming Long Course Championships in Nashville this weekend.

Those swimmers broke sixteen all-time team records in the competition as well.

Twelve year-old Blair Wootsen set four new team records and won four individual events, coming second place in two, and even won the High Point Award for his age group.

Wootsen also qualified to compete for the Southeastern Swimming Age Group Zone All-Star team that’s competing in Mississippi this week.

Then Shane McEliece set seven new team records and also qualified for the USA Swimming Winter Junior Nationals.

To see how all the swimmers did and what records they broke, click here.