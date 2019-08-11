Panama City Seminole Club hosts kick-off party

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Florida State Seminole fans gathered at Sharky’s on Saturday for the Panama City Seminole Club’s annual kick-off party.

“After several months people miss and they’re ready for some fun sports and football, college football is just the best,” said Panama City Seminole Club President, Connie Warren.

All of the money raised at the event goes back into the club to support things such as scholarships for Florida State University students.

Anyone who likes Florida State is welcome to come to the club’s events.

They will host watch parties for every home and away FSU football game this season at the Beef O’Brady’s in Panama City Beach.