PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Racquet Club is hosting the first ever Royal American Winter Challenge this weekend.

The tournament features a wide range of players, male and female from teenagers to adults.

Local players from the club were out on the courts too, some from Bay High School.

Panama City Racquet Club owner Thomas Dobbins said events like this aren’t just for the pros, but for beginners as well because of each players “Universal Tennis Rating.”

“It provides a competitiveness to it like I said the UTR is great because it gives all levels of play a chance to compete against each other. You never feel out of balance with where you play. You can be a beginner and play against another beginner, be a touring pro and play against another touring pro, so yeah it’s growing by leaps and bounds,” Dobbins said.

The winners of the tournament will get some prize money as well and the finals will take place tomorrow.

Dobbins said they plan to host more tournaments like this in the future and hope to host another in the summer months so that the college tennis players get involved.