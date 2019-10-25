Panama City Parks and Recreation puts up temporary lights at Daffin Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Local youth sports teams will now be able to practice longer thanks to some new temporary lights.

Many local sport practice fields were damaged by Hurricane Michael, so teams had to move to Daffin Park.

Once they had a chance to look at their new practice fields, teams realized there was no lights which would pose a problem once the sun started to set earlier.

“We’ve been in communication with them anticipating that it would get darker sooner… and everything just seemed to click,” said Toni McGee, President of the Glenwood Rattlers.

Panama City Parks and Recreation brought in temporary lights on Tuesday.

“Poof there’s lights, let there be light so to speak,” said McGee.

The lights now enable the athletes to practice for a full two hours.

“I guess that they answered our prayers, because we were actually praying on it because we need to be here for these kids,” said Timothy Hendrix, President of the Springfield Panthers.

The city plans to have permanent lighting at the park by summer of 2020.