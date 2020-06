EUFAULA, Ala. (WMBB)– Drew Benton placed third in the DEWALT Bassmaster Elite at Lake Eufaula on Saturday.

During the four day event the Panama City native weighed in a total of 82 pounds, 4 ounces. He had his best showing on Saturday, weighing in the second biggest bag of the event at 24 pounds, 8 ounces.

This was the first third place finish for Benton in his career. He now has a total of 10 top 10 finishes.