Panama City native Nick Nelson gets called up to Yankees

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nick Nelson (79) works against the Atlanta Braves during a spring training baseball game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in North Port, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

PANAMA CITY , Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford and Gulf Coast alum Nick Nelson got called up to the big leagues on Sunday.

The right-handed pitcher will join the New York Yankee’s 30-man roster and wear No. 79. He is actually the first player in Yankee’s history to wear that number.

The Panama City native was in the bullpen at the Nationals game on Sunday. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play on Monday as the Yankees game with the Phillies has been postponed.

Nelson pitched in an exhibition game for the team against the Phillies on July 20. He just over an inning for the team and struck out three batters while not giving up a hit.