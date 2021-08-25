Panama City native Janarius Robinson placed on Vikings injury reserve

(WMBB) – The Minnesota Vikings placed Panama City native and defensive end Janarius Robinson on injury reserve on Monday.

The Vikings fourth round pick was put on that list after an injury in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Colts.

Robinson was at practice on Monday with a wrap on his leg, according to The Star Tribune.

We don’t know the extent of the his injury at this time, but per NFL guidelines, he will be out for the season.

Only players who were placed on injury reserve after the 53-man roster are eligible to play in the season.