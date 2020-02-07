Panama City native Chase Seiffert ends first round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tied for second

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City native Chase Seiffert finished the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tied for second place with Patrick Cantlay.

Seiffert had a great day on the green shooting six under 66. He was leading for most of the day before Nick Taylor jumped into first on the final few holes.

Seiffert said it feels great to be up at the top and it’s something he’s been striving for since the start.

“It does feel good. To play my new favorite golf course, that’s the first time I’ve played it in the start of the week,” Seiffert said. “To play a clean, perfect round almost so to speak. I’m so thrilled with how today turned out.”

He said he’s hoping to keep the momentum going by keeping his usual routine.

“Just keep doing the same stuff, same pre-shot routine, in the end it’s just golf,” Seiffert said. “I know I’m in a new position in the league but in the end its just the same stuff I do all the time, it’s still golf. Just put one foot in front of the other and stick to my routines, the stuff that got me here and see what it does in the rest of the tournament.”