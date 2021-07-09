Panama City kickboxer Moses Sanders selected to represent Team USA in world championships

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City fighter Moses Sanders was selected to represent Team USA at the Wako World Kickboxing Championships in Italy later this year.

Sanders pulled off an incredible upset at the Wako Kickboxing Championships in Nashville where he knocked off a member of Team USA.

With the win, he qualified for the World Games Kickboxing International Tournament in October.

“I’ve been saying since I was a kid I was going to do this professionally, I was going to do this as my career, it’s been what I’ve been fighting for this whole time. But it’s an awesome feeling, I’m super super excited for it,” Sanders said.

Sanders said it was incredible to earn the chance to represent Team USA, but he hopes when he’s in Italy, they do a better job at learning where he’s from.

“They kept calling over the loud speakers that I was from like Tallahassee, and like it’s not the first time they’ve done it, and I told them last time that I was there that I’m from Panama City, I’d appreciate if you got it right like.” Sanders said.

While going to Italy is the chance of a lifetime for Sanders, Team USA does not sponsor their kickboxing athletes for the trop and he will have to pay out of pocket, so he’s spending the next few months fundraising in hopes to go.

“I haven’t had it very well off, I haven’t been wealthy, I haven’t had all these other opportunities that other people have had, but that just wants to make me try to strive more to where I can be like I have it now and I don’t have to worry about nobody taking care of me,” Sanders said.

Sanders thinks that if he raises enough money to go, he will return to Panama City with a World title.

“Honestly, I’m going and expecting to win, because you can’t go and expect anything else. You can’t give yourself any doubt, if you doubt yourself, you’re not going to win, like at all,” Sanders said.

To help Sanders with his dream, you can donate at his GoFundMe here.