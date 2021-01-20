Panama City Beach Sports Complex starting up local leagues for Spring

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Sports Complex is home to many events and tournaments, but they also are getting the local community out on their fields to play.

The complex is starting up their adult leagues for the spring season.

They will have men’s open slowpitch softball, co-ed softball and co-ed kickball. Anyone ages 16 or older can sign up to compete with a team.

General manager of the complex Jamie Cox said he hopes they can add more sports in the future.

“Maybe we can even run some adult flag football down the road. But we wanna do that to provide another outlet for people in the community to come out and have a good time and recreate with everyone and just enjoy the beautiful complex that we have,” Cox said.

The sports complex has done leagues like this for the community before, but last spring had to put a halt to their spring ones due to COVID-19. They finished out the spring season for those teams in the fall.

The deadline to register for the leagues is February 12. To sign up, click here.