Panama City Beach Sports Complex reopening with new safety guidelines

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Sports Complex is ready to open up it’s gates for summer tournaments, but with many new safety measures put in place.

At the TDC meeting on Tuesday, the sports complex general manager Jamie Cox talked about all the guidelines they have put in place to keep the athletes, coaches and staff safe.

A few of the things they plan on doing is having guests bring their own chairs, putting up lots of signage throughout the complex stressing social distancing, increased sanitation stations and will even disinfect the turf fields.

Cox said they are ready to play ball.

“We’re just excited for this time. I know a lot of groups are excited to be able to come down to Panama City Beach and finally play,” Cox said. “They’ve been calling every single day, when are you going to be open, when are you going to be open. So we are excited the day is finally here.”

Cox said they have had a few cancellations this summer, but may be able to fill those spots.

“The benefit to possibly having a few openings in the calendar is we do have a couple groups that are big in high school recruiting like Prep Baseball Report, Perfect Game, that have reached out and asked for additional dates and times that they can come down and whether its doing showcasing events or tournaments, but it will bring new events and people into our market,” Cox said.

The sports complex plans to open in the next few weeks. Their first event, the PG Playmaker May Showcase and Camp, is set for May 29.