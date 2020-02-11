Panama City Beach Sports Complex offers new leagues for locals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Sports Complex has been busy since they opened with big tournaments and events, but now the complex is trying to get the local community involved.

They created new sports leagues and programs for local athletes. The programs range from youth sports to adult leagues.

“Because we are a world-class facility that has state of the art technology here we obviously appeal to large teams and tournaments that come from all across the country,” Panama City Beach Sports Complex Marketing Manager Michael Booini said. “But when this is on somebody’s doorstep we want the local community to come and play as well.”

They will have men’s and co-ed slowpitch softball, co-ed kickball, youth soccer, youth lacrosse and youth football starting in March.

“We would love to have teams like first responders come out, people representing their bars and restaurants, anyone can put a team together,” Booini said. “Basically bring their rivals from business on the field.”

For more information on the new leagues or to sign up for them, check out https://www.playpanamacitybeach.com/leagues-programs/.