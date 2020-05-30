Panama City Beach Sports Complex hosts first tournaments since they shutdown

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Sports Complex is back open and hosting their first two tournaments since they shutdown in March.

A total of 100 baseball and softball teams will be playing there this weekend for a USFA Tournament and Perfect Game’s Deep South Surf’s Up Championship.

All the athletes were happy to get back out on the fields this afternoon.

“I’m excited to get back to normal, I’m really excited to just play again. Even if we lose, I would like to win but, I just really want to play again,” Aces Elite baseball player Cooper Moss said.

Even though it’s a little different this summer with more social distancing guidelines and a whole lot of sanitizing at the complex, the teams don’t seem to mind at all.

“To see this many people come in and come in and safely enjoy our park it’s been a better joy. We’ve seen kids out on the ball field which is what we’ve been wanting to do, and we see parents following our guidelines and we see people just having a good time and that’s what a place like this was built for,” Panama City Beach Sports Complex General Manager Jamie Cox said. “Today they’re playing one game, each team plays one game and they get to enjoy the rest of the Panama City Beach community.”

The complex has baseball and softball teams from all over playing there this weekend. Some of the states represented are Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida. Some local talent is also getting to participate in the action and they are happy to get to play some ball right in their backyard.

“We get to sleep in our own bed, in our own community, literally drive down the street and enjoy a facility like this, one of the best in the country,” said Steve Moss, an Ace Elites baseball player’s dad. “So that is awesome, as a resident of Panama City Beach being able to play in one of the best venues in the country on Panama City Beach.”

The softball tournament begins on Saturday and the games will begin in the morning.