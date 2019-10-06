Panama City Beach Sports Complex holds grand opening

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– On Saturday the Panama City Beach Sports Complex held it’s grand opening event.

Several area teams filled up the turf fields and did demonstrations of their sport for community members.

The project has been in the works for 17 months and was delayed by Hurricane Michael, but on Saturday everyone was able to celebrate the completed complex.

“We’re making it where we have a lot of rectangular events from September to May and really making Panama City Beach a sports destination year round,” said Panama City Beach Sports Complex general manager, J.D. Wood.

The Gulf Coast State College baseball and softball teams were at the grand opening.

Young athletes got a chance to hangout with the Commodores and even go through some drills with the players.

“It’s good… just be able to interact and mingle with the athletes and you know just from a personal standpoint better than anything really,” said Gulf Coast baseball assistant coach, Addison Braswell.