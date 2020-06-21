Panama City Beach Rugby Club returns to the field

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panama City Beach Rugby club was back out on the field on Saturday.

“I think a lot of rugby players were sitting at home during the lockdown and they were looking forward to their first chance to play,” said PCB Rugby Club men’s captain, Brian Sharp.

The team has been back at practice for a couple of weeks.

The Hurricanes played against teams from Okaloosa County and Mobile in non-sanctioned scrimmages.

“It’s awesome, it’s really exciting we had so many people coming together,” said PCB Rugby Club women’s captain, Sarah Cusick.

Although teams set a part from one another between scrimmages, they played the contact sport as normal. Players are self-regulating and not coming to practice if they feel sick.

The team is always inviting new players to join. People of all ages and skill levels are welcome.

Those who are interested should come to a team practice. Practices are held weekly at Aaron Bessant Park at 5 p.m. in Panama City Beach.