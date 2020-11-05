Panama City Beach resident takes on Ironman Florida to celebrate the area’s resilience

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The first Ironman in North America since the pandemic began will happen on Saturday in Panama City Beach with Ironman Florida. Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast will also take place on Saturday.

The return to racing is exciting for every athlete who is participating, including Panama City Beach resident Felix Chen.

He was motivated to get into the sport of triathlon racing because of Ironman Florida.

“I live down the street from the original finish line, so I was really inspired by the athletes, they were there all day from seven until midnight,” Chen said.

Looking for a change in his health, Chen decided he would take on the 140.6 miles.

“Back then I was overweight and heavy smoker, so I really wanted to have a healthier lifestyle, so one day I decided to join the local cycling group and I started falling in love with it,” He said.

This Saturday’s race will be Chen’s fifth Ironman Florida and he is dedicating this year’s triathlon to the resilience of his community.

“After Hurricane Michael, the city took a huge toll and we are still in the middle of rebuilding, it’s a beautiful city you know, with 24 mile beautiful beaches and I wish to bring back more triathletes and tourist to Panama City Beach,” Chen said.

This year the race venue was moved to Pier Park to allow for more space to allow for physical distancing.

“Pier Park is like the center piece of Panama City Beach and have all the shopping dining area and for the athlete and the family they can enjoy it and I think I like this new venue better,” he said.

Spectators will not be allowed at the start or finish of the races, however local are encouraged to support the athletes.

“If you live along the course the bike course, or the bike course you know, we ask that you come out and hangout in your front yard cheer on the athletes that doesn’t change at all,” said Ironman head of operations Keats McGonigal.

The race will begin with professional athletes starting the swim at 5:45 a.m. with age-group athletes to follow at the City Pier.