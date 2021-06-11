Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation starts first-ever youth flag football league

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation is starting their first-ever youth flag football league this summer.

The league is open to girls and boys from ages 6 to 15.

They will have practices starting in July and their season will have six games on the schedule.

All of those games and practices will be held at Frank Brown Park.

They will have three separate age divisions and the two older ones will have a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season.

Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation said they wanted to get it going because there was such an interest in the area for a youth league on the beach.

“It’s definitely gonna touch on the fundamentals obviously if you are playing on a varsity level or junior high level, this will kinda be a pre conditioning level. By the time you get back on those sports teams you are already ready,” recreational coordinator Ian Brown said.

It’s also a good option for those who don’t want their kids playing contact football just yet.

“Especially with this being a flag football league there’s not so much contact and I know a lot of families are super health conscious and concussions are huge. So if their not big into contact football this is a way for them to still be active and enjoy the sport of football,” Brown said.

Games will start at the end of July. To sign up, call the Panama City Parks and Recreation Department at (850) 233-5045.