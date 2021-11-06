Panama City Beach hosts annual IRONMAN triathlon

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The annual IRONMAN Florida triathlon was held in Panama City Beach on Saturday with over 2,000 triathletes in participation.

Gustav Iden, from Norway, was the top male finisher and Heather Jackson, from Oregon, was the top female finisher, who said after completing her fifteenth IRONMAN race, this was one of her favorites.

“It’s always special to do an Ironman, it’s extra special to win an Ironman which I’m always just so grateful for, but it leaves just incredible memories at that place,” Jackson said. “It’s tough when you go to a spot, maybe when you have a bad day and you’re like eh I didn’t really like that race, it’s not a good memory, but when you win a race at a place like this, Panama City Beach will always, always, the rest of my life be this special place to me because I have this experience here.”