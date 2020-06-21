Panama City Beach baseball tournaments put umpires back to work

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Dozens of umpires are able to get back to work with the 2020 Grand Slam World Series of Baseball tournaments happening in Panama City Beach throughout the summer.

Umpires come to the area to call the tournament annually.

“I enjoy baseball the sport and it’s just a way to stay around the game and kill time but do something productive,” Umpire Chris Parker said.

This year many officials were excited the tournaments were happening as they’ve been out of a job amid the pandemic.

“I have a family have to pay bills put food on the table so it’s very important it’s an honor to be back calling ball,” Umpire Lance Sheridan said.

The Umpires will have three more weeks to call game at Grand Slam tournaments.