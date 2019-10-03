Pam Kitchen wins Hometown Hero Award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – FloSports announced Thursday morning that gymnastics coach Pam Kitchen won the 2019 Hometown Hero Award. She shares the award with wrestling coach Mike Eierman from Missouri. It’s the first time the award has been given to two people.

Both of the recipients will receive $25,000 from Quicken Loans to put toward a year’s worth of mortgage payments.

Kitchen was chosen as a finalist for the award last month. She was picked out of 1,000 nominees from over 20 different sports to be one of five finalists.