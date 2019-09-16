Pam Kitchen named a finalist for FloSports Hometown Heroes Award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One local gymnastics coach got some news Monday that made her flip out. Edgewater Gymnastics coach and owner, Pam Kitchen, was named a finalist for the FloSports and Quicken Loans Hometown Heroes Award.

Kitchen is one of five finalists competing for the award, which is $25,000 for their mortgage. Kitchen said if she did win, she is hoping to use that prize for the rebuilding of their gym which was damaged in Hurricane Michael.

FloSports received nominations from all around the country. They had 1,100 nominations in total and got that down to five finalists. The other finalists with Kitchen are track and field coach Damon Harrison from Malcolm X Shabazz High School, marching band leader Shelby King from Horn Lake High School Marching Band, Franklin County Tech football coach Joseph Gamache and wrestling coach Michael Richard Eierman.

Kitchen was chosen because she has a strong presence in the community, coaches high-school age athletes, has received praise from other coaches and peers and continues to enrich athletes lives all around.

Kitchen said she’s honored to be nominated for this award.

“I can’t describe it, it’s so nice of everybody. All the people in my life are really the heroes, the gymnasts, the girls traveling all these miles everyday and their parents taking them,” Kitchen said. “Everyone that touched m life are really the heroes and that’s really what it’s all about.”

To vote for Kitchen, check out https://www.flolive.tv/video/6562517-the-2019-hometown-hero-award. The voting will close on Sept. 30.