PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been one year since Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball introduced Head Coach Rory Kuhn as the new leader of the program.

In the 2021-2022 season, the Commodores finished second in the Panhandle Conference and No. 23 in the nation.

Kuhn took over the team with only two players and had less than three weeks to put a full roster together.

“The expectations that were set on me was just please get it a team because it was so late and we exceeded those expectations by you know finishing second in the best conference in the country,” Kuhn said.

Over the course of this offseason, Kuhn had to replace eight of his players, which he said was a breeze as compared to the 10 players he recruited last year with only days until the fall semester began.

“In Junior College, you always get your better players late and I like working with my back up against the wall and it was a pressure situation, but say boom let’s get the team and let’s roll, so it’s almost weird comparing last year to this year being that I have so much time or I’ve had so much time,” Kuhn said.

The ‘Dores have some big holes to fill with Morgan Robinson transferring to UCF and Ava Miller transferring to Houston.

Kuhn currently has his roster up to ten players with two more scholarship spots that he’s looking to fill.