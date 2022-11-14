WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County volleyball team earned its program’s first state title on Sunday, and all signs indicated it might not be their last.

The Bulldogs finished their state championship season with a 28-2 record and undefeated on their home court, all while only having one senior on their roster, right-side hitter Ella Davis.

“It meant a lot to me, Davis said. “We’ve been working since day one for that moment and for this moment. So I’m really proud of my team.”

It was apparent to anyone who knew volleyball that Liberty County had a young and talented bunch that would be around for a while.

Winning a state title before Davis graduation was a big motivation to the team, as it was a consensus this year that she was their glue.

“I know when I pass the ball and it’s not a great pass, I know she’s going to be able to make it there, junior libero Aubrie Arnold said. “And if I do shank the ball, she supports me and helps me get back up.”

“We came into this season already just dreading knowing that we were to play our last game together, and I told her that I wanted our last thing is to win out, ” junior setter Ciana Dillmore said. “And I’m so happy that we got to do that together.”

Liberty County will return five of its six starters next year, and Davis believes her team will return to Winter Haven without her.

“I have a lot of confidence in them,” Davis said. “I’ll be gone, but they’ll still be playing and working, and working hard every single day to get to this point again. So, I have a lot of confidence in them that they can come back.”