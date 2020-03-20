Once a Nole, Always a Nole: Trent Forrest talks about the season ending and what’s next for him

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It wasn’t the ending anyone expected, but the FSU men’s basketball team’s storybook season came to an end last week when the ACC and NCAA tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

For Chipley alum and senior Trent Forrest, his chapter with the Seminoles has come to a close.

“Definitely is weird because none of us expected that to be kinda our last time playing at all,” Forrest said. “We had so much more that we thought we were going to playing together and so many more games to be played. Just to think back on it, that it was our last time, it’s definitely weird to think about.”

Forrest is no stranger to adversity though, he went through Hurricane Michael and now a global pandemic.

“During these times, like I said earlier, you have to take the good with the bad sometimes. We may not have sports but you have to look at the big pictures,” Forrest said. “People are living, still able to see your family which is the most important thing being able to have life in general. The sun is going to rise again and you are gonna wake up to see another day.”

It’s time for Forrest to move on from the Garnet and Gold and focus on his future. He is working on getting ready for the NBA Draft.

“Really just playing everything by ear, kinda to get ready for the next level, we’ll just go from there,” Forrest said. “I don’t really have a timetable because nobody knows when the NBA is gonna start back or the draft or pre-draft workouts or anything like that.”

As for where he wants to end up, he doesn’t have a specific NBA team in mind, but would just like to be close to home.

“I wouldn’t chose any one team. I wouldn’t mind staying in Florida like the South because that’s where I grew up at so I mean any team in the South,” Forrest said. “Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, it really doesn’t matter, Texas even I guess you can throw them in there. It wouldn’t really matter to me honestly.”

No matter where he ends up, Forrest said he’s always gonna be a Seminole at heart and will support this team when they make a run at an ACC title again.

“Those guys like you said, they are gonna come back next year and do more,” Forrest said. “I feel I’ll still be a part of that, with the guys that I played with and even the news guys they bring in. It’s really a family here and I feel like I’ll be just as connected with those guys if they win it, when they win it next year.”

Forrest ended his career with the Seminoles scoring 1,143 points with 455 assists and 224 steals.