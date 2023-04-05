NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Northwest Florida State head women’s basketball coach, Bart Walker was selected as the NJCAA Coach of the Year on Wednesday.

Walker led the Lady Raiders to their second NJCAA championship in three years capping off a 29-4 season.

In eight total seasons with Northwest Florida, Walker has six (consecutive) national tournament appearances, two FCSAA championships and two NJCAA championships.

This is the second time Walker has been named the NJCAA Coach of the Year, his first following the program’s first national title in 2021.