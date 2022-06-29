NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Northwest Florida baseball coach, Doug Martin, was far from surprised to see his former pitcher, Dylan DeLucia, win Most Outstanding Player at the MCWS last week.

Two former Raider players, Reagan Burford and Dylan DeLucia, were on the Ole Miss baseball team that won the Men’s College World Series on Sunday.

DeLucia was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament and his former coach, Doug Martin, said anyone involved with the Raiders organization in recent years has knowns that DeLucia could compete with the best in the game.

“His first year here was the COVID shortened season so only got about 25 games in, but he was one of the top pitchers in the country in terms of ERA and productivity,” Martin said. “Then he came back with us for the next year and that was a complete year of playing, and led the country in strikeouts in division one junior college. So, we knew what he was capable of, and just given a turn and opportunity, he’s a true pitcher.”

Martin expects DeLucia, as well as other former Raider players, to be selected at the upcoming MLB draft that begins on July 17.