OXFORD, AL (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida State softball team fell to Florida SouthWestern State 10-6 in the NJCAA D1 Softball World Series Championship game.

“It’s been a long week,” Northwest Florida State head softball coach Andy Lee said. “But, we made it to the last day and only two teams make it to the last day. I’m very proud of them.”

The Raiders have made history this season. They notched a season high of 57 wins, made their first national tournament appearance and broke nine school records.

“They’ve had a great run,” Lee said. “At the end of this year, you get so close and it kind of hurts a little when you’re second. But I’m I’m very proud of them.”

Northwest put on a show in the national tournament with seven home runs and two walk off victories.

“This team is just so resilient,” Lee said. “They they just believe in themselves. They believe in the next kid behind them. It’s surprised me all year. I mean, they just have heart and guts and grit. I wish we had won the whole thing. But, they thought they left it all out there.”

The Raiders finished the season with a record of 57-11.