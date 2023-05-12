NICEVILLE, Florida (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida State softball team punched their ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament with a walk-off win in the state tournament.

“We’re down four runs with five outs left, and I was already kind of tearing up thinking our season was over, and next thing you know, a double here, a doubleheader single, a passed ball, a walk,” Northwest Florida head softball coach Andy Lee said. “And then I’m like, oh, we got a shot now. And so all of a sudden they just did it.”

The Lady Raiders weren’t even ranked in the top 25 for the NJCAA preseason poll but found a spot in the top five every week of the regular season, including being ranked no. 1 in week four.

“We knew the potential we had from last season,” Northwest Florida sophomore third baseman Layla Thompson said. “We didn’t get as far as we wanted to, but we just had to step into the potential that we had. And so this year coming in, we just knew that we had it.”

The Raiders finished the regular season winning the Panhandle Conference for the first time since 2016.

“We were all excited to win conference because we haven’t done that at Northwest in a couple of years, but winning a national championship,” Northwest Florida sophomore second baseman Sydney Stewart said. “Oh, my goodness. That’s probably our dream. That’s definitely the dream.”

The national tournament begins on Tuesday, May 23 in Oxford, Alabama.