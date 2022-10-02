NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Steve DeMeo was hired as the men’s head basketball coach at Northwest Florida State back in April, but DeMeo was the Raider’s head coach back from 2013 to 2019.

During that time he helped all 42 athletes receive division one scholarships and graduate, and had five straight national championships.

“Steve Forbes went to back to back national championship games and everybody was like why would you take that job and your setting yourself up for failure, but you know my first year back we were good and my second year back we won a national championship,” DeMeo said. “It really helps you put yourself in position to win national championships if you have the right guys and the right support system.”

Now he’s doing it again, stepping in after Greg Heiar won a National Championship with the Raiders last season.

“Following Greg Heiar is not going to be an easy job,” DeMeo said. “He did the job. In a year he won a national championship, so it’s a challenge, but I look at it day to day.”

Only one player from last season is returning with 12 new players, and a new coaching staff, but the expectations are high for the reigning champs.

“I love being a head coach. I love having an impact and I’m not saying as an assistant you don’t have an impact, but I think as a head coach you really could help these guys take big steps in their future and their careers,” DeMeo said.

The team played three scrimmage games in west Georgia on Sunday, October 2.