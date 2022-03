NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – After winning an NJCAA national championship in his first season as the head basketball coach at Northwest Florida, Greg Heiar is leaving for the head coaching job at New Mexico State.

Heiar led the Raiders in the 2022 season to a 30-5 and was the only team in the county to end the year on a win.

Northwest Florida Athletic Director Ramsey Ross and President Devin Stephenson released statements on Monday praising Heiar and thanking him for his time spent with the program.