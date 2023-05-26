OXFORD, AL (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida State softball team is making the program’s first appearance in the NJCAA D1 Softball World Series Championship game.

The Lady Raiders beat Grayson 7-4 in game one of the day on Friday, May 26 to eliminate the Vikings.

The second game of the day was a revenge game over No. 1 Odessa. Northwest Florida pulled off a 5-3 win to punch their ticket to the NJCAA state title game.

The No. 5 Raiders will play No. 2 Florida SouthWestern State in the championship game on Saturday, May 27 at 12:00 p.m. CST.