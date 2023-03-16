NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The seven seed Northwest Florida men’s basketball team is rolling on momentum heading into the national tournament.

The Raiders are on a 12 out of 13 game win streak, along with winning the Panhandle Conference and the FCSAA State Title.

“It is great to see the the joy in their face when we win games, close games, and they know there’s more season left to play,” Northwest Florida State head basketball coach Steve Demeo said.

The Raiders won in the national tournament last year, with only one returning player and a new head coach.

Hall of fame inductee, coach Demeo has plenty of experience when it comes to playing at the national level, winning five straight national championships during his first stretch at head coach with the Raiders.

“If our guys play well, they’re going to take the bull by the horns and they’re going to control the game,” Demeo said. “And I really do believe we’re going to freaking play well because of what we’ve been through this year.”

Northwest Florida gets a bye and will face the winner of the no.10 Butler and no. 23 Roane State game.