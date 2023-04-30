PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Northwest Florida defeated Gulf Coast 7-6 in game one of their doubleheader, clinching the Panhandle Conference title and eliminating the Commodores.

The Raiders came into the afternoon with a one-game lead over Tallahassee in the conference but with a TCC loss to Pensacola State, the NWF win secured first place.

Gulf Coast led the Panhandle Conference two weeks ago but lost 6-straight games, putting them out of contention for the FCSAA tournament.

The Raiders will host in the opening round of the state tournament.