NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida State Men and Women’s basketball teams were ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA’s preseason poll on Monday.

The Raider Women’s team is coming off its second NJCAA National Championship in three seasons and the Men’s team is coming off a national runner-up ’22-’23 season and a national title in ’21-’22.

Both the NWF Men and Women’s teams sent a large number of players to the division level this past year but both brought in exceptional recruiting classes for this upcoming season.

The Northwest Florida Men will open their regular season on November 1, as they are set to host Southern Union State Community College.

The Northwest Florida Women will open their season in Panama City as they will face Salt Lake Community College in a neutral location at Gulf Coast State College.